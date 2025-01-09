© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)

Democratic lawmakers want to address the high cost of homeowners insurance in Iowa

Iowa Public Radio | By Katarina Sostaric
Published January 9, 2025 at 4:58 PM CST

Top Democrats in the Iowa Legislature say they would like to find out if there’s a way state lawmakers can help ease the high cost of homeowners insurance. Natural disasters have led to insurance problems across the country, including in Iowa.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, says state lawmakers should do something about that if they can.

“This is a real concern, that something needs to be done on. We’ve been struggling to find what that state fix is. But we want to be part of that conversation, because it is impacting, especially those who are first time homebuyers or renters, or those Iowans who are just really struggling as costs continue to go up.”

Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, says even if there’s not an Iowa-specific solution, it would help to hold hearings in order to understand the scope of the problem.

Konfrst and Weiner spoke at a forum Thursday hosted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association. Republican leaders and the governor declined to participate.
Tags
State Government News 2025 Legislative SessionLegislative Briefs