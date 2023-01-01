© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Classical Music with Jillene Khan
Wednesday through Saturday at 12 a.m. on IPR Classical

Iowa Public Radio's Classical music is the open door that offers you the world's greatest music played by the most accomplished and interesting musicians, new and old. Our music producers have the enviable task of searching our record libraries for inspiring and even thrilling works that will accompany you through your day. They also take you behind the performance curtain for conversations with artists from Iowa and beyond.

