This Waterloo-based group of musicians wants the Midwest to fall in love with the marimba 

To you, it might look like big xylophone. But to Matthew Coley, it’s “the grand soloist instrument of the percussion world.”

It’s the marimba, and the focus of his ensemble of eight musicians. For ten years, they’ve brought the wooden-barred, chambered instrument across the Midwest for over 250 performances.

Reflecting on the milestone, Coley believes he’s managed to situate his organization, Heartland Marimba, as a global leader in its own right among classical music ensembles, and uniquely so due to its multifaceted approach. The ensemble has played in trios, quartets and even with orchestras, and works to grow appreciation of the classical marimba art form by working directly with artists and composers.

Heartland Marimba began as a summer festival and workshop at Iowa State University, where Coley taught percussion in 2014. After observing a lack of professional opportunities for marimba players outside of college settings, he began touring with a small ensemble of other players.

“I had always been inspired to start my own thing,” he said. “If you look at string players, who have tons and tons of work playing weddings and orchestras and all that — for marimba players, we have very few opportunities out there that we can find.”

Despite seeing a surge of marimba compositions within the past few decades, Coley believes artists studying marimba are in for a "rude awakening" once they leave their institutions. His organization hopes to change that. He says all you have to do to help is listen — and watch.

"Everybody loves the marimba," Coley says simply. "There's a visual aspect to it that's different than every other instrument, because the musicians are moving up and down the instrument with four mallets, and the sound is immediately accessible for people."

He describes the music as mellow and woody, which he says can be "hugely dynamic," yet organic due to the deep vibrations.

"It's just a very welcoming sound."

Fresh off tour, Heartland Marimba will bring its first Iowa orchestra performances on Dec. 14 in Waterloo and Dec. 15 in Dubuque. The concerts will feature holiday songs as well as classic marimba compositions.

And Coley says there's plenty more to come as the ensemble looks ahead.

"The way we're sort of celebrating the 10th year is we're planning big stuff for the 11th year," he joked.

Heartland Marimba is a sponsor of Iowa Public Radio.