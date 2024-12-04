Rozz-Tox: A Cultural Oasis on Iowa’s Edge

When you cross the Mississippi eastward from the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, just a block into Rock Island, Ill. you can find listening bar Rozz-Tox. For over a decade, this space has intentionally defied simple categorization, providing the local and regional arts scene with a vibrant third space as art gallery, music venue and coffee shop. With a name that nods to the cutting 1980 manifesto written by painter Gary Panter, Rozz-Tox embodies a blend of intellectual curiosity, DIY ethics and artistic rebellion.

Founded by Benjamin Fawks and his mother, Marisa “Missy” Sorrells, Rozz-Tox is entering its fourteenth year as a home for diverse forms of expression. Fawks’ approach to programming is a wide-ranging yet focused curation of everything from noise rock and experimental jazz to poetry readings, film screenings and multimedia art installations. His first foray into running a third-space music venue was in Guangzhou, China, where he opened Rozz-Tox’s predecessor, Loft 345. When he opened Rozz-Tox in 2011, he was heavily involved in the running of both venues, but relinquished his leading role at Loft 345 upon his mother’s death in 2017.

Like its predecessor in southern China, Rozz-Tox channels an eclectic warmth. Inside, vintage decor and local artwork emit an inviting, inspired atmosphere. The venue’s emphasis on local and international music and art provides guests a space that celebrates both the comfort of a neighborhood haunt and the thrill of the cosmopolitan. Nick Leo, a Central Iowa-based jazz musician, professor and owner of wine bar and music venue The Cave, said “Rozz-Tox would be an amazing and vital place in any major city. To have it in Rock Island is so insane. People don’t even realize how special it is.”



This fall, facing the latest in ongoing increases in rent, Fawks realized that in order to preserve the authentic spirit of Rozz-Tox, it would be necessary to buy the building. Like many small businesses, Rozz-Tox stays open on a month-to-month basis, so Fawks called on the community he's served for 13 years to raise the capital for a deposit of $30,000. And, in November, support poured in through GoFundMe donations from around the world, completing the online fundraiser meant to secure Rozz-Tox’s future in Rock Island. In so doing, the community underscored the bond that patrons and artists alike share with the space. Reflecting on the response, Fawks noted, “It was pretty overwhelming, actually. I only expected to hit half, but yeah, within a month, we did it. It’s incredible, and wild.” The campaign, which exceeded its goal by $1,000, highlights how vital Rozz-Tox has become, embodying a shared spirit of resilience and creativity for the Quad Cities and surrounding region.



A welcoming hub for artists

Musicians from Iowa and beyond have found Rozz-Tox a welcoming home for their projects, and a place to engage in an international artistic dialogue that enriches the broader Midwest cultural landscape. I’ve experienced this myself, both at the venue, such as when I opened for Montreal band Anemone in 2019, and abroad. In 2015, as I was closing my European tour with a show in Berlin, the venue’s sound tech, after learning where I was based, enthused about his band’s experience at “the best venue in the world.” He couldn't recall its name at first, but after a while I connected the dots: he was talking about Rozz-Tox.

By providing a stage for local and regional musicians to interact with touring acts from metros in the U.S. and abroad, the venue has nurtured countless local artists, offering them a space where they can connect with sympathetic audiences and expand their network. Many of the Iowa venues that were mainstays of the state’s music scene closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, yet Iowa audiences and independent touring acts still have Rozz-Tox to connect them, just across the state line.

A key part of Rozz-Tox’s innovative programming is its Outlet Series, designed to challenge musical norms and introduce audiences to bold, boundary-pushing acts. Launched with the aim of fostering fresh musical experiences in the Quad Cities, the series presents artists who blend genres and push artistic conventions. From experimental soundscapes to genre-defying performances, the Outlet Series serves as a platform for musicians and performers who thrive on innovation.

The series’ 2024 season closed Friday, Nov. 22 with London’s Great Area, whose music combines the raw energy of post-punk with electronic textures— exactly the kind of performance that defines the Outlet Series. By hosting such acts, Rozz-Tox continues to cement itself as a space where audiences come to witness and participate in the forefront of modern music and art, and solidifying its place as a cultural beacon that supports and uplifts the Iowa and Midwest music scenes.