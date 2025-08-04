Democrat Xavier Carrigan joins Iowa's competitive 3rd District race

Xavier Carrigan of Waukee is running for Republican Rep. Zach Nunn's seat in the U.S House.

Carrigan is the third Democratic candidate to join the 2026 race in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. State Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott of West Des Moines and former House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights are also running.

Carrigan, 48, describes himself as a working-class person who is "fed up with the system." He said he and his friends have experienced what it's like to struggle to get by financially — and that's what motivates him to advocate for working people.

"We need a regular, working-class person to get to Capitol Hill, set the example and get more people like that across the nation onto Capitol Hill, so the working class finally has actual representation and not just platitudes being served up for people," Carrigan said.

Carrigan works in internal communications and creative production. He has worked in a range of professions — from teaching to truck driving to jobs in the food service industry — which he said helps him connect with variety of people.

He's originally from Bowling Green, Ohio, and previously ran for Ohio's 5th Congressional District in 2020. He moved to Iowa in 2023.

Carrigan said his decision to run came after President Donald Trump's election in November and a rally in Des Moines with Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. Carrigan said he was "flabbergasted" by the energy of people in the room.

Shortly after, he attended empty-chair town halls for Nunn. Carrigan said he was frustrated by people holding the title of representative, yet, in his view, not representing all constituents' interests.

"That's how I view the U.S. House of Representatives," he said. "It's not just about the representative's position or views. It's about [if] you're the type of person who can listen to people and take their views to another group or another organization."

Carrigan's top priorities

He said his priority is taking down the Trump "regime" by coordinating with other lawmakers to hold the president accountable for Constitutional violations. Carrigan's campaign is also focused on universal health care, combatting climate change and cleaning up waterways, which he calls a "nonnegotiable."

"We have to find a solution that is going to work for everybody," he said. "But more importantly, no matter what, we clean up water so it's safe to drink and it is available to everyone at no cost."

Carrigan said he also supports eliminating student loan debt and making college education free. He said he wants to support the trades, including supporting labor unions.

Running a grassroots campaign

As a new candidate in the field, Carrigan plans to use social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to get his name out. He said he will attend county fairs to speak with constituents and hopes to hold town halls across all 3rd District counties.

Carrigan said he will only take individual contributions for his campaign because he wants to show that candidates don't need million dollar donations to win a seat.

"My whole policy is no corporate money, no billionaire money, no corporate PAC money and certainly no AIPAC money." Democratic candidate Xavier Carrigan

"No one gets special treatment," he said. "My whole policy is no corporate money, no billionaire money, no corporate PAC money and certainly no AIPAC [American Israel Political Action Committee] money."

After Carrigan filed for candidacy, the Republican Party of Iowa issued a statement calling him another "far-left Democrat."

"IA-03 voters will reject the extreme liberal policies of Xavier Carrigan, just like every other far-left Democrat who has tried and failed to defeat proven conservative leader, Congressman Zach Nunn," said Jade Cichy, Iowa GOP spokesperson.

Currently, Rep. Zach Nunn is in his second term after winning reelection in November. Nunn announced last month that he's running for reelection after entertaining the possibility of running for governor.