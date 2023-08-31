Warren County voters are replacing their appointed auditor who shared election fraud conspiracies

Warren County voters chose a new county auditor in a special election held Tuesday. Democrat Kim Sheets won the vote over the controversial Republican appointee chosen by the county board.

In June, the Warren County supervisors selected Republican David Whipple, a manager for a private construction firm, for the job overseeing elections. He was chosen over Democrat Kim Sheets, the deputy county auditor who has worked in local government for 20 years.

Democrats condemned the pick because of Facebook posts Whipple shared in 2020 that made false claims of fraud in the presidential vote. Whipple has said he does not believe the claims he shared and that he accepts the vote was valid.

There was a petition drive to force this week’s special election.

Republicans have recently dominated most races for state and federal elected offices in the central Iowa county south of the Des Moines metro. But Sheets defeated Whipple 67% to 33% in the special election. She said the result shows voters “trust competence over conspiracies.”

“As I’ve always said, good government is drama-free and non-partisan,” Sheets said in a statement. “The people expect to be able to count on their leaders to do their jobs and do it right. That’s what I’ve always done, and I’m happy to make that pledge again tonight.”

Sheets will serve out the remaining year on the auditor’s term and could run for re-election for a full term in 2024.