Sen. Grassley pushes for lower drug prices, but says government price negotiation plan is hard to swallow

On the same day the Biden administration announced plans to negotiate Medicare drug prices for ten medications, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley visited the Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City. Here officials stressed the importance of funding, dental care, and affordable prescriptions for a diverse group of patients.

Sheila Brummer / IPR Sen. Grassley attends a question and answer session at the Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City.

“We have served over 34,000 patients in this last year with over 126,000 visits,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mari Kaptain-Dahlen. “One thing that’s very exceptional about our health center last year, 52 different languages were spoken at our health center.”

“There are 14 health centers in Iowa. And we are the third largest of the health centers. And one of the things that's notable about Siouxland Community Health Center, we have the highest penetration rate of any of the health centers in Iowa. So, one out of every three people in the Siouxland community receives their care at our health center,” Kaptain-Dahlen added.

Sheila Brummer / IPR Siouxland Community Health Center CEO, Mari Kaptain-Dahlen (left) shows Sen. Grassley around the public health facility.

The Republican lawmaker who has worked on legislation to fight escalating drug prices, says the government should not dictate payments. He talked to IPR News during a news briefing after his tour of the public health facility that provides a wide range of services from maternity to mental health.

Sheila Brummer / IPR Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley answers questions from reporters in Sioux City on Tuesday.

“So, I believe drug prices are too high, but we ought to do it through the marketplace,” said Grassley. “Now, do I believe that pharmaceutical costs are too high? Yes, I do. And what you heard me say at this meeting with the people at the Siouxland Community Health Centers, what I'm trying to do with pharmacy benefit managers is trying to get drug prices down.”

“Another area is I agree with legislation where the drugs for diabetes should not be more than $35 monthly limit as an example, and then also what I continue to refer to as the Grassley-Wyden legislation, that would get drug prices down as well,” Grassley said.

Sheila Brummer / IPR Chief Executive Officer of the Siouxland Community Health Center, Mari Kaptain-Dahlen, gives Sen. Grassley a tour of the health facility that provides service to a third of the Sioux City-metro area.



Grassley says taking decision making away from pharmaceutical companies will result in less money going into the research to develop new drugs.

“We do about 75% of the research for the entire world," Grassley said. “And remember, it takes about one out of 100, and it takes usually a billion dollars to get a drug to market. And, and, and the other 99 are lost in the dust because they don't prove anything. And I think if you want to have miracle drugs can still to be developed, then you better not cut into the amount of research and development that goes on in in the United States, because we do about 75% of the research for the entire world.”

Grassley adds allowing the legal importation of drugs will help drive up competition and lower costs. The negotiated prices are expected to start in 2026.

“Another area where I agree that we can take action to get drug prices down is there's only a couple things that you as a consumer can buy from overseas. One of them is Havana cigars. And the other one is pharmaceuticals. You can import pharmaceuticals into this country from other countries. And I think that if we had the competition from I imported pharmacists, pharmacies that meet our our FDA requirements, I think that would drive down the price of drugs,” Grassley said.

Grassley wrapped up his 99-country tour with the visit to Woodbury County. It’s a tradition the long-time lawmaker has done for 43 straight years in office.

“I want to thank the Siouxland Community Health Center, first of all, for having me here to listen to their policy issues that they want Congress to deal with, and to answer some questions for them, and to give some of my views on those issues. But I also want to thank the Siouxland Community Health Center for everything that they're doing, to serve the people of the Siouxland area,” said Grassley.

