Libertarian Chase Oliver says he's an alternative to the two-party system

Libertarian presidential candidate Chase Oliver says he can be an alternative to the country’s current two-party system.

At the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the state fair, Oliver said he wants to limit government intervention in peoples’ lives as long as they are not causing harm.

He says the Libertarian party is an alternative to the Democratic and Republican parties, who he believes are corrupted by power and are no longer working in the best interests of the American people.

"They pretend like they're fighting one another. But what they're actually doing is putting on a performance to get you upset, get you excited to take your money and to take your vote for granted because that's what the two-party system does," he said.

Oliver is best known for his Senate run in Georgia last year where he earned 2 percent of the vote. He is credited with forcing the race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker into a runoff.

Over the course of his 20-minute speech during the height of Saturday's sweltering heat, he touched on a number of issues, saying his priorities as president are balancing the budget, securing gun rights, ending foreign tariffs and reforming the immigration system.

Oliver says he wants to make it so more workers can come to work in the country legally.

"We need to have workers in this country. We need to have people in this country who want to start small businesses and want to create prosperity. And immigrants do exactly that," he said. "What prevents immigrants from having the best life is our complicated immigration system."