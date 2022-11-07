Sen. Chuck Grassley and retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken make their final case to Iowa voters
IPR's Clay Masters takes a look back over the last five months in the race between Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Mike Franken.
Election Day is Tuesday and Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is on the ballot again. A Des Moines Register Poll published this weekend shows Grassley widening his lead against Democrat and retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken. But it's still seen as the most challenging race he’s had since he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980.