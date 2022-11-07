© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Political News

Sen. Chuck Grassley and retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken make their final case to Iowa voters

Iowa Public Radio | By Clay Masters
Published November 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST
Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken, left, and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, stand on stage before their debate, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken, left, and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, stand on stage before their debate, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.

IPR's Clay Masters takes a look back over the last five months in the race between Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Mike Franken.

Election Day is Tuesday and Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is on the ballot again. A Des Moines Register Poll published this weekend shows Grassley widening his lead against Democrat and retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken. But it's still seen as the most challenging race he’s had since he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980.

