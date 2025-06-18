© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
How a shuttered Iowa college became the home of Maharishi International University

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published June 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
From 1875 to 1973, Fairfield, Iowa was home to Parsons College. When the school closed, it left a major void in the community, which that was quickly filled by an another — unconventional — university.

On this episode, host Charity Nebbe talks with Fairfield resident and filmmaker Dick DeAngelis about his documentary, When Maharishi Came to Town. This film is the sixth installment in the Fairfield History Series, telling the story of how Maharishi International University came from California to Iowa and transformed the community.

The film premieres June 20-22 with free screenings at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center.

Then, we hear from the Midwest Writing Center Executive Director Ryan Collins about their 20th annual David R. Collins Writing Conference taking place June 26-28 at Augustana College in Rock Island.

Guests:

  • Dick DeAngelis, producer and director, and founder, Fair Field Productions
  • Ryan Collins, executive director, Midwest Writing Center
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
