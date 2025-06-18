How a shuttered Iowa college became the home of Maharishi International University

On this episode, host Charity Nebbe talks with Fairfield resident and filmmaker Dick DeAngelis about his documentary, When Maharishi Came to Town. This film is the sixth installment in the Fairfield History Series, telling the story of how Maharishi International University came from California to Iowa and transformed the community.

The film premieres June 20-22 with free screenings at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center.

Then, we hear from the Midwest Writing Center Executive Director Ryan Collins about their 20th annual David R. Collins Writing Conference taking place June 26-28 at Augustana College in Rock Island.

