The complexities of in-law relationships

We choose our spouses or life partners, but the in-laws they come with are part of the package. They come with a long history, a family culture and expectations for the future.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart, who studies in-law relationships, to discuss why these relationships can be fraught and how family structures and sexism can warp our view of these relationships. Listener join the conversation to share their own experiences with in-laws.

Guests:

