© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The complexities of in-law relationships

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published May 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

We choose our spouses or life partners, but the in-laws they come with are part of the package. They come with a long history, a family culture and expectations for the future.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart, who studies in-law relationships, to discuss why these relationships can be fraught and how family structures and sexism can warp our view of these relationships. Listener join the conversation to share their own experiences with in-laws.

Guests:

  • Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart, associate professor, University of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa familyArts & Life
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content