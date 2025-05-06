© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Joyce Carol Oates believes in happy endings

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

This archive episode of Talk of Iowa features host Charity Nebbe's conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joyce Carol Oates as part of the Des Moines Public Library AViD Series, recorded live at the Central Library location.

The conversation spans across Oates' prolific career as an author and she discusses her new novel Butcher.

The Des Moines Public Library is an IPR sponsor.

This episode was originally produced June 6, 2024.

Guests:

  • Joyce Carol Oates, Pulitzer Prize-winning author
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingDes Moines
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content