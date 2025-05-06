Joyce Carol Oates believes in happy endings

This archive episode of Talk of Iowa features host Charity Nebbe's conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joyce Carol Oates as part of the Des Moines Public Library AViD Series, recorded live at the Central Library location.

The conversation spans across Oates' prolific career as an author and she discusses her new novel Butcher.

The Des Moines Public Library is an IPR sponsor.

This episode was originally produced June 6, 2024.

