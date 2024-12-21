Chestnuts roasting by the open fire

Tis the season to grow, roast, and toast chestnuts, hazelnuts, walnuts and other varieties of nuts right here in Iowa. On this Talk of Iowa, we'll get a little nutty with Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist, Randall Vos. Later in the hour, ISU consumer horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your horticulture questions.

Guests:

