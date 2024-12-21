© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Chestnuts roasting by the open fire

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published December 21, 2024
Go nuts for these tips from our experts.

Tis the season to grow, roast, and toast chestnuts, hazelnuts, walnuts and other varieties of nuts right here in Iowa. On this Talk of Iowa, we'll get a little nutty with Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist, Randall Vos. Later in the hour, ISU consumer horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
