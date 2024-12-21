Chestnuts roasting by the open fire
Go nuts for these tips from our experts.
Tis the season to grow, roast, and toast chestnuts, hazelnuts, walnuts and other varieties of nuts right here in Iowa. On this Talk of Iowa, we'll get a little nutty with Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist, Randall Vos. Later in the hour, ISU consumer horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your horticulture questions.
Guests:
- Randall Vos, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University