Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Justin Roberts uses rock influences to craft clever music for kids and their parents

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published December 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Justin Roberts didn't set out to be a children's musician, but his tunes and inventive lyrics brought him success and national attention.

For more than 25 years the Iowa native and now Illinois resident has been delighting kids and parents with his catchy tunes and inventive lyrics, with five Grammy nominations to prove it. Justin Roberts shares his career path in the first part of this conversation.

Then, an education specialist at Johnson County Conservation shares how she discovered a nest of endangered rusty patch bumble bees right in her backyard. This is the first documented sighting of a nest in the state since the species was listed as endangered in 2017. Kyle Price, a scientist at Environmental Solutions and Innovations, waited until the nest was vacated permanently by the bees and then excavated it, so scientists can learn more about the ecology of these bees.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Aug. 21, 2024 and Oct. 29, 2024.

Guests:

  • Justin Roberts, Grammy-nominated children's musician, Des Moines native
  • Michelle Wiegand, education specialist, Johnson County Conservation
  • Kyle Price, scientist, Environmental Solutions and Innovations
