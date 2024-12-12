Justin Roberts uses rock influences to craft clever music for kids and their parents

For more than 25 years the Iowa native and now Illinois resident has been delighting kids and parents with his catchy tunes and inventive lyrics, with five Grammy nominations to prove it. Justin Roberts shares his career path in the first part of this conversation.

Then, an education specialist at Johnson County Conservation shares how she discovered a nest of endangered rusty patch bumble bees right in her backyard. This is the first documented sighting of a nest in the state since the species was listed as endangered in 2017. Kyle Price, a scientist at Environmental Solutions and Innovations, waited until the nest was vacated permanently by the bees and then excavated it, so scientists can learn more about the ecology of these bees.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Aug. 21, 2024 and Oct. 29, 2024.

Guests:

