© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa filmmakers explore faith in horror movie 'Heretic,' starring Hugh Grant

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published November 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The new film Heretic, starring Hugh Grant, is the latest from Iowa-born filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Beck and Woods have been making movies together ever since they met in the sixth grade in Bettendorf. They hit the big time in 2018 with their horror movie A Quiet Place. They join Charity Nebbe on this episode of Talk of Iowa to talk about their latest film.

Then actor and artist Oogie Push joins the episode to discuss her new multimedia play The Adventures of a Traveling Meskwaki.

Guests:

  • Scott Beck, writer and director, Heretic and co-owner of The Last Picture House
  • Bryan Woods, writer and director, Heretic and co-owner of The Last Picture House
  • Oogie Push, playwright, The Adventures of a Traveling Meskwaki
Tags
Talk of Iowa Movies & TVMeskwakiArts & Life
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content