Iowa filmmakers explore faith in horror movie 'Heretic,' starring Hugh Grant

The new film Heretic, starring Hugh Grant, is the latest from Iowa-born filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Beck and Woods have been making movies together ever since they met in the sixth grade in Bettendorf. They hit the big time in 2018 with their horror movie A Quiet Place. They join Charity Nebbe on this episode of Talk of Iowa to talk about their latest film.

Then actor and artist Oogie Push joins the episode to discuss her new multimedia play The Adventures of a Traveling Meskwaki.

Guests:

