What is the impact of TikTok on youth mental health?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Amy Kolen had two powerful, life changing experiences in 2013 and 2014. She joined the Oakdale Community Choir, a choir made up of incarcerated men in a medium security prison and community volunteers. Shortly after she joined the choir, her elderly mother had a massive stroke and entered end of life care. For fifteen months Kolen shuttled between choir rehearsals at the prison and spending time with her mother in a nursing home. She has written about these experiences in her memoir, Inside Voices: A Prison Choir, My Mother and Me.

Then, 170 million users in the United States already know that once you start watching TikTok videos, it can be hard to stop. A lot of those users are children. Many people are concerned about the health dangers TikTok poses to young people, and recent reporting shows that TikTok is well aware of the dangers. Sylvia Goodman, the reporter who broke the story, discusses what that reporting shows, and psychologist Douglas Gentile discusses how we should use this information.

Guests:

  • Amy Kolen, author of Inside Voices: A Prison Choir, My Mother, and Me
  • Sylvia Goodman, Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Reporter
  • Doug Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology at Iowa State University
