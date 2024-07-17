© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Anti-racism as a daily practice

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published July 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Harvey joins the program to talk about her new book, Anti-Racism As Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities and Help Create a Just World.

It's one thing for a white person to understand and acknowledge the deep history and harms of racism in this country. It’s another thing entirely for that person to take action.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by author Jennifer Harvey. Harvey joins the program to talk about her new book, Anti-Racism As Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities and Help Create a Just World. Later in the hour, educator Madison DeShay Duncan joins the program to discuss justice education and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the state.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Harvey, author, Anti-Racism as Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities and Help Create a Just World
  • Madison DeShay-Duncan, educator and filmmaker
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingAuthor interviewsRacial Justice
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
