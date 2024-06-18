Nationwide women's strike to take place on the anniversary of Dobbs decision

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, national and local organizers of the Women's strike, Rachel O'Leary Carmona and Tracy Jones, join host Charity Nebbe to encourage women not to go to work or spend any money on the second anniversary of the Dobbs decision.

Later in the author, Jessica Calarco, author of Holding it Together: How Women Became America’s Safety Net joins the program. Calarco discusses the history of women in the workforce. Then, Mary Noonan, associate professor in the department of sociology and criminology at the University of Iowa, discusses the wage gap and women's current roles in the workforce.

Guests:

