Rebooting the news
Several Iowa newspapers have closed. Others have cut reporters, resulting in the loss of hundreds of journalism jobs across the state. Is philanthropy the answer to keeping local journalism alive?
The days when most households subscribed to at least one newspaper and watched the evening news are long gone. We're living in a so-called information age, but local newspapers are struggling. And when newspapers disappear, who keeps track of our communities and holds our city governments accountable?
IPR and the Western Iowa Journalism Foundation recently convened a conversation in Des Moines about the crisis in local journalism. Host Charity Nebbe talked with scholars, philanthropists and Iowa journalists who are finding new paths forward.
Guests:
- Chris Martin, professor of Digital Journalism, University of Northern Iowa, member of the IPR Board of Directors
- Art Cullen, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and editor/publisher, Storm Lake Times Pilot
- Lorena Lopez, publisher of La Prensa and Denison Free Press
- Kathie Obradovich, editor in chief, Iowa Capital Dispatch
- Becky Vonnahme, executive director, Western Iowa Journalism Foundation