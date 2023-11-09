© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Rebooting the news

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsDanielle Gehr
Published November 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Several Iowa newspapers have closed. Others have cut reporters, resulting in the loss of hundreds of journalism jobs across the state. Is philanthropy the answer to keeping local journalism alive?

The days when most households subscribed to at least one newspaper and watched the evening news are long gone. We're living in a so-called information age, but local newspapers are struggling. And when newspapers disappear, who keeps track of our communities and holds our city governments accountable?

IPR and the Western Iowa Journalism Foundation recently convened a conversation in Des Moines about the crisis in local journalism. Host Charity Nebbe talked with scholars, philanthropists and Iowa journalists who are finding new paths forward.

Guests:

  • Chris Martin, professor of Digital Journalism, University of Northern Iowa, member of the IPR Board of Directors
  • Art Cullen, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and editor/publisher, Storm Lake Times Pilot
  • Lorena Lopez, publisher of La Prensa and Denison Free Press
  • Kathie Obradovich, editor in chief, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Becky Vonnahme, executive director, Western Iowa Journalism Foundation
Tags
Talk of Iowa Journalism & Media
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content