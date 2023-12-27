Ann Patchett explores life in big and small ways in 'These Precious Days'

Get cozy! We're taking a look back at our favorite Talk of Iowa book club episodes.

In February, we read These Precious Days by Ann Patchett, a 2021 essay collection that explores big topics like love, friendship and mortality and more mundane ideas, like curbing the urge to shop or cleaning out stuffed closets. As a whole, the essays take readers on a deeply personal and surprising journey.

Host Charity Nebbe discusses These Precious Days with Patchett and expert readers Debra Marquart and Ann Friedman.

This episode was originally produced Feb. 21, 2023.

