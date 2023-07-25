Documentary airing on PBS captures the feeling of RAGBRAI
A woman finds peace on her bicycle as she grieves her husband's death, and a tremendous amount of work ends with two men building community in their riverside town. Those are two of the stories in the documentary SHIFT: The RAGBRAI Documentary.
There were many ways to cover the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa — the party on wheels from river to river — but the filmmakers of a new documentary decided to capture the journey of overcoming obstacles.
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with filmmakers Courtney Crowder and Kelsey Kremer of the Des Moines Register, as well as some of the people featured in the documentary.
This episode was originally produced in May 2023.
Guests:
- Courtney Crowder, Iowa Columnist, Des Moines Register
- Kelsey Kremer, photo editor, Des Moines Register
- Ian Zahren, Lansing city councilmember, music and STEM teacher, Eastern Allamakee Community School District, founder of Walking Space
- Andrew Boddicker, music teacher, Eastern Allamakee Community School District
- Dayna Chandler, co-founder of Black Girls Do Bike Des Moines chapter, Des Moines Public Schools SUCCESS case manager