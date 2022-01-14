John Hall's first book of historical fiction tells his father's World War II story

Their destinies intertwined at the Battle of the Bulge. On this edition of River to River, the story of two men and the ethics of war.

John Hall is the author of the new book "Rare Encounter." This is not only Hall's first book, but a work of historical fiction. Based on actual events, it revolves around the lives of two army captains and culminates at the ferocious Battle of the Bulge in the winter of 1944-1945. One of these men is Hall's father, John William Hall. See the photo from the book cover here.

Hall is a former award-winning newspaper journalist and former owner of the Cresco Times-Plain Dealer.

