© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

U.S. hostages and RAGBRAI among artist's street-side murals

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published June 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Using only water, flour and sugar over a stove, Isaac Campbell uses creativity and love of community to bring wheat paste murals to life.

To assist in the 150th celebration of the founding of Coralville, Ottumwa native Isaac Campbell has erected historic photographs and those of the city's younger residents around town through the art of wheat pasting.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Campbell and his collaborators about this project, and the art of wheat pasting which has taken him to places and projects spanning from Houston, Texas to the Louvre in Paris, France.

Jorge Toledo joins the conversation later in the episode. Toledo was wrongfully detained by the Venezuelan government for nearly five years before being released in October 2022. Toledo's story was among several that Campbell has amplified with wheatpaste murals as part of the Bring Our Families Home campaign.

Guests:

  • Isaac Campbell, artist
  • Ellen Alexander, assistant director, Coralville Public Library
  • Wendy Stevenson, digital history librarian, Coralville Public Library
  • Jorge Toledo, former oil and gas executive, resident of Sugar Land, Texas
Tags
Talk of Iowa ArtIowahuman rightsHistoryRAGBRAI
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content