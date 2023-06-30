U.S. hostages and RAGBRAI among artist's street-side murals

To assist in the 150th celebration of the founding of Coralville, Ottumwa native Isaac Campbell has erected historic photographs and those of the city's younger residents around town through the art of wheat pasting.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Campbell and his collaborators about this project, and the art of wheat pasting which has taken him to places and projects spanning from Houston, Texas to the Louvre in Paris, France.

Jorge Toledo joins the conversation later in the episode. Toledo was wrongfully detained by the Venezuelan government for nearly five years before being released in October 2022. Toledo's story was among several that Campbell has amplified with wheatpaste murals as part of the Bring Our Families Home campaign.

Guests:

