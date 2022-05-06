You say tomato

Welcome to Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better!

The second Sunday in May is coming up, and you know what that means — time to get those tomatoes in the ground! And peppers, eggplants, squash — those warm weather crops that need to avoid the freeze. Hear from the experts about the best way to acclimate your transplants and get them in the ground.

And - the horticulture team has some garden gift-giving dos and don'ts for the mothers and others in your life.

Guests:



Aaron Steil , consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension

, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension Cindy Haynes, associate professor of Horticulture at Iowa State University

