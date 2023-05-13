© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How to stay tick free this spring

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published May 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Along with the rich greens and beautiful blossoms of spring come the bugs — it's officially tick season. Zach Shumm of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Lab tells us all about ticks: how to avoid them, some of the risks associated with tick bites and what to do if you get a bite.

Then Aaron Steil joins the program, and he and Zach answer listener gardening and arachnid questions.

Guests:

  • Zach Schumm, ISU insect diagnostician, director of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Aaron Steil, Extension consumer horticulture specialist at ISU
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
