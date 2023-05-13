How to stay tick free this spring

We really do have a TikTok!

Along with the rich greens and beautiful blossoms of spring come the bugs — it's officially tick season. Zach Shumm of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Lab tells us all about ticks: how to avoid them, some of the risks associated with tick bites and what to do if you get a bite.

Then Aaron Steil joins the program, and he and Zach answer listener gardening and arachnid questions.

