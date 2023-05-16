Meghna Chakrabarti on the importance of local news
Meghna Chakrabarti hosts WBUR's On Point, distributed nationally by NPR. But it's the health of local news that she's most concerned about.
Chakrabarti came to Des Moines May 9 to speak to a crowd at Hoyt Sherman Place about the expansion of so-called news deserts, places without a local newspaper keeping tabs on their communities. Then she sat down for a conversation with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe and answered questions from the audience.
This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
