Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Meghna Chakrabarti on the importance of local news

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine Perkins
Published May 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Meghna Chakrabarti hosts WBUR's On Point, distributed nationally by NPR. But it's the health of local news that she's most concerned about.

Chakrabarti came to Des Moines May 9 to speak to a crowd at Hoyt Sherman Place about the expansion of so-called news deserts, places without a local newspaper keeping tabs on their communities. Then she sat down for a conversation with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe and answered questions from the audience.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Guest:

  • Meghna Chakrabarti, host of WBUR's On Point
Talk of Iowa Journalism & Media
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
