© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Chuy Renteria's memoir describes the ups and downs of growing up in the first majority-Latino town in Iowa

Published October 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

As first generation Americans, Chuy Renteria and most of his friends in West Liberty grew up in a sort of no-man's land — caught between the culture of their parents and mainstream America.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses Renteria’s coming-of-age memoir about identity, friendship, racism and breakdancing, We Heard it When We Were Young. Renteria himself joins the show, along with poet and actor Matthew Marroquín, originally of Storm Lake, and West Liberty city council member Dana Dominguez.

Guests:

  • Chuy Renteria | author of We Heard it When We Were Young and assistant director of Inclusive Education and Strategic Initiatives at the University of Iowa
  • Matthew Marroquín |poet, actor and author of Guanaco Binge
  • Dana Dominguez | West Liberty City Council member and member of the University of Iowa Latinx Council
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingRaceLatinos
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content