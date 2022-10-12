Chuy Renteria's memoir describes the ups and downs of growing up in the first majority-Latino town in Iowa

As first generation Americans, Chuy Renteria and most of his friends in West Liberty grew up in a sort of no-man's land — caught between the culture of their parents and mainstream America.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses Renteria’s coming-of-age memoir about identity, friendship, racism and breakdancing, We Heard it When We Were Young. Renteria himself joins the show, along with poet and actor Matthew Marroquín, originally of Storm Lake, and West Liberty city council member Dana Dominguez.

Guests:

