Chuy Renteria's memoir describes the ups and downs of growing up in the first majority-Latino town in Iowa
As first generation Americans, Chuy Renteria and most of his friends in West Liberty grew up in a sort of no-man's land — caught between the culture of their parents and mainstream America.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses Renteria’s coming-of-age memoir about identity, friendship, racism and breakdancing, We Heard it When We Were Young. Renteria himself joins the show, along with poet and actor Matthew Marroquín, originally of Storm Lake, and West Liberty city council member Dana Dominguez.
Guests:
- Chuy Renteria | author of We Heard it When We Were Young and assistant director of Inclusive Education and Strategic Initiatives at the University of Iowa
- Matthew Marroquín |poet, actor and author of Guanaco Binge
- Dana Dominguez | West Liberty City Council member and member of the University of Iowa Latinx Council