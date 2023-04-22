© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

It's tulip time

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron Steil
Published April 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Happy tulip season!

We celebrate one of the shining jewels of springtime with Iowa State University horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes. Then forester Mark Vitosh joins the program to answer all your springtime horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
