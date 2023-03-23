© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Book and poetry lovers converge in Des Moines

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
It's the year 2030, and melting permafrost releases an ancient virus that sweeps the planet — those are the events that launch How High We Go In the Dark, a novel by Sequoia Nagamatsu, that has been selected for 2023 All Iowa Reads. The author and Grinnell College graduate joins this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss publishing a pandemic novel during a pandemic and the themes of grief explored in his work. Nagamatsu is a headlining author at this year’s Des Moines Book Festival. How High We Go in the Dark is also the April pick for the Talk of Iowa book club.

Later in the hour, Amelia Klatt, director of events at the Greater Des Moines Partnership, tells us what else we can expect at this year’s book festival. And Jan Kaiser of Poetry& discusses Poetry Palooza, a celebration of poetry taking place in Des Moines this April.

Guests:

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is a financial supporter of Iowa Public Radio

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
