Time to spring into lawn care

Over the next few weeks, Iowa will be transformed by new growth. The new season will bring warmer weather and blooming flowers, but it also adds a number of items to your to-do list outdoors.

On this week's horticulture day, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe focuses on one springtime chore area, lawn care, with Iowa State Extension turf grass specialist Adam Thoms. Later, Iowa State professor of horticulture Cindy Haynes joins the conversation to help answer listeners' horticulture questions.

Guests:

