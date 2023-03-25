© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Time to spring into lawn care

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Over the next few weeks, Iowa will be transformed by new growth. The new season will bring warmer weather and blooming flowers, but it also adds a number of items to your to-do list outdoors.

On this week's horticulture day, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe focuses on one springtime chore area, lawn care, with Iowa State Extension turf grass specialist Adam Thoms. Later, Iowa State professor of horticulture Cindy Haynes joins the conversation to help answer listeners' horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Adam Thoms, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University Extension turf grass specialist
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
