The art of the show: High school show choirs lift up the many talents of their performers

If the phrase “show choir” makes you think about white shirts with bow ties and cummerbunds and kids doing jazz hands, or even the students on Glee belting out pop tunes, it’s time to think again.

Show Choir is huge in Iowa and the performances are increasingly complicated, challenging and sophisticated. Host Charity Nebbe talks with two high school show choir directors and a choreographer who works with many schools across the country, but we start the hour at Linn-Mar High School where IPR’s Katherine Perkins recently attended a rehearsal as their varsity show choir 10th Street Edition prepares for national competition.

Guests:

