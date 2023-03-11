© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Don't cry — there's still time to plant onions

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published March 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Your garden may be resting under a new blanket of snow, but planting time for cool season crops is just around the corner.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, horticulture specialists Dan Fillius and Aaron Steil share advice on how and when to start your cool season plants and techniques you can use to start your gardening season early before they answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Dan Fillius, commercial vegetable and specialty crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

Have a question for the hort gang? Send it in, and they may answer it in the Garden Variety newsletter.

Tags
Talk of Iowa GardeningHort DayHorticultureIowa State University
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content