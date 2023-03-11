Don't cry — there's still time to plant onions

Your garden may be resting under a new blanket of snow, but planting time for cool season crops is just around the corner.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, horticulture specialists Dan Fillius and Aaron Steil share advice on how and when to start your cool season plants and techniques you can use to start your gardening season early before they answer listener questions.

Guests:



Dan Fillius , commercial vegetable and specialty crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

Have a question for the hort gang? Send it in, and they may answer it in the Garden Variety newsletter.