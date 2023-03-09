DK Nnuro explores the Ghanain-American experience and the American dream in his debut novel

Jacob Nti lives in Ghana — he has long believed that going to America would allow him to truly begin his life, but he has been denied again and again. His sister Belinda went to the United States as a high school student, and she has never returned home. But in spite of the fact that she lives in the United States and has married into wealth, she also feels like she is waiting for her life to begin, waiting on a green card. These siblings and their hopes, frustrations and grief are at the heart of the novel What Napoleon Could Not Do by DK Nnuro. Nnuro joins the show to discuss his debut novel.

Later in the hour, the executive director of the Raptor Resource Project offers a nesting-season update on the most-watched eagles in the world.

Guests:

