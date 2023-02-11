Iowa tallgrass prairie restoration project triples in size

When Cathy Irvine's husband died, she was left with hundreds of acres of land and no children to leave it to.

With a love of conservation she shared with her husband, she decided to donate 77 acres to the Iowa Tallgrass Prairie Center restoration project. Recently, she tripled that donation to more than 300 acres.

She and the center's director Laura Jackson join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to discuss the impact this project will have on Iowa. Later, Caylin Jayde, of Cedar Falls, is spreading environmental awareness through art.

Guests:

