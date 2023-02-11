© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowa tallgrass prairie restoration project triples in size

By Danielle Gehr,
Charity Nebbe
Published February 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
When Cathy Irvine's husband died, she was left with hundreds of acres of land and no children to leave it to.

With a love of conservation she shared with her husband, she decided to donate 77 acres to the Iowa Tallgrass Prairie Center restoration project. Recently, she tripled that donation to more than 300 acres.

She and the center's director Laura Jackson join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to discuss the impact this project will have on Iowa. Later, Caylin Jayde, of Cedar Falls, is spreading environmental awareness through art.

Guests:

  • Laura Jackson, professor of Biology, director of the Iowa Tallgrass Prairie Center
  • Cathy Irvine, retired school teacher
  • Caylin Jayde, local artist
Talk of Iowa Arts & LifePrairieshabitat restoration
