Iowa celebrates first George Washington Carver Day

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published February 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
Born into slavery, George Washington Carver would go on to become a famed scientist who worked to uplift the southern farmer and promote what is now known as sustainable agriculture. Along the way, he was the first Black student at Iowa State and Simpson College and the first Black faculty member at Iowa State.

On Iowa's first George Washington Carver Day, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by two people who found inspiration in Carver's story — Des Moines-area lawyer Paxton Williams who has portrayed Carver hundreds of times and Iowa State University Professor Emeritus of agronomy and former George Washington Carver Endowed Chair Andrew Manu.

Guests:

  • Paxton Williams, attorney, former executive director of the George Washington Carver Birthplace Association
  • Andrew Manu, Iowa State University professor emeritus, retired George Washington Carver endowed chair
Tags
Talk of Iowa IowaBlack History MonthHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
