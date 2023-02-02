Iowa celebrates first George Washington Carver Day

Born into slavery, George Washington Carver would go on to become a famed scientist who worked to uplift the southern farmer and promote what is now known as sustainable agriculture. Along the way, he was the first Black student at Iowa State and Simpson College and the first Black faculty member at Iowa State.

On Iowa's first George Washington Carver Day, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by two people who found inspiration in Carver's story — Des Moines-area lawyer Paxton Williams who has portrayed Carver hundreds of times and Iowa State University Professor Emeritus of agronomy and former George Washington Carver Endowed Chair Andrew Manu.

Guests:

