A free digital archive captures more than a century of Iowa life

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we learn about an innovative effort to collect, identify and share Iowa’s photographs headquartered at the University of Northern Iowa.

Nearly 15,000 photos are displayed chronologically through Fortepan Iowa, and host Charity Nebbe talks with the project's director Bettina Fabos, and director of public outreach Isaac Campbell about this effort which launched in 2015. She finds out how they're reaching beyond the frame to partner with local cities and libraries and even other states to help share and celebrate our collective photographic history.

Guests:

