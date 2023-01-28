© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WOI-AM Operating at Low Night Power, 91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) HD services are down
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A free digital archive captures more than a century of Iowa life

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we learn about an innovative effort to collect, identify and share Iowa’s photographs headquartered at the University of Northern Iowa.

Nearly 15,000 photos are displayed chronologically through Fortepan Iowa, and host Charity Nebbe talks with the project's director Bettina Fabos, and director of public outreach Isaac Campbell about this effort which launched in 2015. She finds out how they're reaching beyond the frame to partner with local cities and libraries and even other states to help share and celebrate our collective photographic history.

Guests:

  • Bettina Fabos, Fortepan Iowa director and professor of interactive digital studies, University of Northern Iowa
  • Isaac Campbell, Fortepan Iowa director of public outreach, artist and media producer
  • Greg Colati, Connecticut Digital Archive director
Tags
Talk of Iowa HistoryIowaphotography
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content