Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Nikole Hannah-Jones reflects on her humble roots, growing up in Waterloo and receiving the 2021 Iowa Author Award

Published November 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones launched "The 1619 Project" her goal was to tell a more complete story of American history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the center of the narrative.

"The history we’ve been taught doesn’t explain the country that we live in and I’m trying to counter that and people have embraced that," said Hannah-Jones.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Hannah-Jones about her powerful work, her new book "The 1619 Project" and how the seeds of it were sewn during her childhood in Waterloo, Iowa. Hannah-Jones can be seen at her upcoming event: : An Evening with Nikole Hannah-Jones in Waterloo, Iowa on Tuesday, November 23 at Waterloo West High School.

Guest:

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones, author, "The 1619 Project"

Talk of Iowa Books & Reading racial justice Politics
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
