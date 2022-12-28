Iowa Week: Who gets to choose?

On this encore episode of Talk of Iowa, guests discuss how the school choice movement in Iowa has taken shape and the push toward privatization.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with educators from public and private schools about the implications of private school vouchers and charter schools for students with special needs. Later, an education reporter in Michigan — where the school choice movement predates Iowa's by a couple of decades — discusses how it has changed Michigan’s schools and education.

This episode was originally produced in October 2022.

Guests:

