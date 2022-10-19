© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa Week: Who gets to choose?

Published October 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

This is Iowa Week, and School is in Session.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa – a look at the school choice movement in Iowa and the push toward privatization. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with educators from public and private schools about potential implications of private school vouchers and charter schools for students with special needs. And an education reporter in Michigan, where the school choice movement is a couple of decades old, discusses how it has changed Michigan’s schools and education.

Guests:

Tags
Talk of Iowa Iowa WeekEducationPreK-12 schoolsPrivate and charter schoolspublic schools
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content