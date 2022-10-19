Iowa Week: Who gets to choose?

This is Iowa Week, and School is in Session.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa – a look at the school choice movement in Iowa and the push toward privatization. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with educators from public and private schools about potential implications of private school vouchers and charter schools for students with special needs. And an education reporter in Michigan, where the school choice movement is a couple of decades old, discusses how it has changed Michigan’s schools and education.

Guests:

