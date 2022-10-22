Iowa week: Who is it all for?
Iowa's schools are facing a lot of challenges right now. They are also doing great work. In this Iowa Week: School is in Session episode of Talk of Iowa we ask, “Who’s it all for?” The answer, of course, is the students. Students from around the state join the program and share how they are making the most of their school opportunities and making their teachers proud.
Guests:
- Yessenia Alvarez Zamora |senior, Marshalltown High School
- Landon Stanley |sophomore, Marshalltown High School
- Payton Wright | 7th grader, South Hamilton Middle School in Jewell
- Nathan Deeds | junior, Williamsburg High School
- Mekayla Abercrombie |senior, Linn-Mar and Marion Independent School Districts
- Sia Smith |senior, Urbandale High School
- Memphis Jess | senior, Bellevue High School
- Trenton Swenson | senior, Riceville High School