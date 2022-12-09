The difference between niceness and kindness over the holidays

The founder of Becky's Mindful Kitchen, Becky Schmooke, says an act of niceness is done for the perception of those around them. Kindness, however, is done only to make someone else's day a little bit better. This could be something as simple as not taking a great parking spot when you notice another driver behind you, she says.

She joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to discuss this and other ways to reduce stress during the holidays.

Later, Viktor Soloviov is a graduate with a master's from the University of Iowa and a native of Ukraine. He joined the show earlier this year to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He returns to give an update on the war and his family still living in Ukraine with limited access to electricity and daily reminders of the ongoing war, even in the countryside.

