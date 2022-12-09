© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The difference between niceness and kindness over the holidays

Published December 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The founder of Becky's Mindful Kitchen, Becky Schmooke, says an act of niceness is done for the perception of those around them. Kindness, however, is done only to make someone else's day a little bit better. This could be something as simple as not taking a great parking spot when you notice another driver behind you, she says.

She joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to discuss this and other ways to reduce stress during the holidays.

Later, Viktor Soloviov is a graduate with a master's from the University of Iowa and a native of Ukraine. He joined the show earlier this year to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He returns to give an update on the war and his family still living in Ukraine with limited access to electricity and daily reminders of the ongoing war, even in the countryside.

Guests:

  • Becky Schmooke, founder of Becky's Mindful Kitchen
  • Viktor Soloviov, former professor at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, graduate with an M.A. in the department of Sociology and Criminology at the University of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa Mental HealthUkraineHolidays
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content