Two pillars of Midwest humor team up for new t-shirt line

Initially, The Onion and Raygun did not meet on friendly terms. Their first interactions began with a Twitter feud over the use of a hyphen, but any hostility was resolved when Raygun founder Mike Draper sent an olive branch in the form of t-shirts. Now, the two Midwest-based organizations have teamed up to release a new line of Onion headline t-shirts.

The t-shirts will be sold in Raygun stores and, while some products already existed on The Onion's online store, the line includes new merchandise with Midwest-specific headlines. Draper and managing editor of The Onion Jordan LaFlure join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about the new partnership.

Raygun is a financial supporter of IPR

