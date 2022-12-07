© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Two pillars of Midwest humor team up for new t-shirt line

Published December 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Initially, The Onion and Raygun did not meet on friendly terms. Their first interactions began with a Twitter feud over the use of a hyphen, but any hostility was resolved when Raygun founder Mike Draper sent an olive branch in the form of t-shirts. Now, the two Midwest-based organizations have teamed up to release a new line of Onion headline t-shirts.

The t-shirts will be sold in Raygun stores and, while some products already existed on The Onion's online store, the line includes new merchandise with Midwest-specific headlines. Draper and managing editor of The Onion Jordan LaFlure join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about the new partnership.

Raygun is a financial supporter of IPR

Guests:

  • Mike Draper, founder of Raygun
  • Jordan LaFlure, managing editor, The Onion
Tags
Talk of Iowa MidwestBusiness & Consumer NewsPolitics
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
