The work and wonder of winter woods

On this Horticulture Day, Billy Beck, ISU extension forester, tells listeners how to practice good forest stewardship and why winter is the perfect time to explore the woods. He also shares the importance of being educated on non-native plants and controlling invasive species to limit ecological harm.

Later in the hour, Aaron Steil joins the program and the two answer questions ranging from addressing wounds on tree trunks, the benefits of a diverse windbreak, fighting back against garlic mustard and more.

For those interested in learning more about stewardship, Beck is running a Master Woodland Steward Program in spring 2023 that will include intense forestry training.

