© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The work and wonder of winter woods

Published November 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Experts provide a guide on how to enjoy and improve the forest in cold months.

On this Horticulture Day, Billy Beck, ISU extension forester, tells listeners how to practice good forest stewardship and why winter is the perfect time to explore the woods. He also shares the importance of being educated on non-native plants and controlling invasive species to limit ecological harm.

Later in the hour, Aaron Steil joins the program and the two answer questions ranging from addressing wounds on tree trunks, the benefits of a diverse windbreak, fighting back against garlic mustard and more.

For those interested in learning more about stewardship, Beck is running a Master Woodland Steward Program in spring 2023 that will include intense forestry training.

Guests:

  • Billy Beck, assistant professor of natural resource ecology and management, ISU Extension Forester 
  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension consumer horticulture specialist 
Tags
Talk of Iowa TreesHorticultureHort Day
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content