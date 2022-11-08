© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
ISU wildlife biologist describes unique behaviors of wild turkeys to observe in your neck of the woods

Published November 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
While turkey might be on your grocery list this time of year, you may be lucky enough to see some in the wild as well.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we learn about wild turkeys and other Iowa landfowl from wildlife biologist Jim Pease, recent recipient of the Lawrence and Eula Hagie Heritage Award from the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.

Host Charity Nebbe asks Pease what gallinaceous birds are, the history and habitat needs of wild turkeys, grouse, pheasants and other landfowl to keep an eye out for this fall.

Guest:

  • Jim Pease, associate professor emeritus of natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
