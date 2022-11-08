ISU wildlife biologist describes unique behaviors of wild turkeys to observe in your neck of the woods

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we learn about wild turkeys and other Iowa landfowl from wildlife biologist Jim Pease, recent recipient of the Lawrence and Eula Hagie Heritage Award from the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.

Host Charity Nebbe asks Pease what gallinaceous birds are, the history and habitat needs of wild turkeys, grouse, pheasants and other landfowl to keep an eye out for this fall.

