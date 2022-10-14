© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Welcoming jazz pianist Dan Knight home

Published October 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Pianist and composer Dan Knight has performed all over the world, but until 2013 he had always made his home in Iowa. Now, nine years later, he has come home to Iowa for good!

Knight joins this episode of Talk of Iowa to talk about his most recent projects and play songs that remind him, and our listeners, of home, including "Autumn Leaves," "On the Street Where You Live" from My Fair Lady and some original compositions.

Guest:
Dan Knight | Steinway Artist, jazz pianist, composer, lecturer and Iowan

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Lindsey Moon
Lindsey Moon is IPR's Senior Digital Producer
