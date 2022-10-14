Welcoming jazz pianist Dan Knight home

Pianist and composer Dan Knight has performed all over the world, but until 2013 he had always made his home in Iowa. Now, nine years later, he has come home to Iowa for good!

Knight joins this episode of Talk of Iowa to talk about his most recent projects and play songs that remind him, and our listeners, of home, including "Autumn Leaves," "On the Street Where You Live" from My Fair Lady and some original compositions.

Guest:

Dan Knight | Steinway Artist, jazz pianist, composer, lecturer and Iowan

