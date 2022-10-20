Iowa Week: Who's calling the shots?

This is Iowa Week and School is in Session.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we explore how state laws passed in recent years have taken precedence over the decision-making power of local school districts and boards.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with IPR Education Reporter Grant Gerlock about how topics being debated nationwide have taken hold locally, such as masks to prevent COVID transmission, book challenges, critical race theory, and transgender student-athletes.

Later in the episode, Megan Goldberg of Cornell College shares findings of an ongoing study she's conducting with Karin Kitchens of Virginia Tech on how K-12 school board members nationwide have been thrust into the spotlight since the pandemic.

Attorney Alan Ostergren who has represented parents in multiple lawsuits against local school districts in recent years comments on how disagreements with board policy lead to litigation. Nebbe also chats with a former Des Moines School Board member who encourages fellow Iowans to pursue this volunteer role, and an elementary educator who was elected last summer to the Urbandale school board.

Guests:

