Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Consider adding ornamental grasses to your yard

Published October 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Lightning strike, peppermint stick and cape breeze are a few favorites from Reiman Gardens Director Ed Lyon.

When the growing season ends and most plants have died back, ornamental grasses often still stand tall, providing color, texture and habitat in yards and gardens. Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens, joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe this Horticulture Day to recommend varieties of ornamental grass.

Later in the hour horticulturist, Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer listener questions about battling fungal gnats, sticky residue on houseplants, planting geraniums this winter, and more.

Guests

  • Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens in Ames
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist at Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
