Consider adding ornamental grasses to your yard

When the growing season ends and most plants have died back, ornamental grasses often still stand tall, providing color, texture and habitat in yards and gardens. Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens, joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe this Horticulture Day to recommend varieties of ornamental grass.

Later in the hour horticulturist, Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer listener questions about battling fungal gnats, sticky residue on houseplants, planting geraniums this winter, and more.

Guests

