© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Exploring the connection between coyote behavior and social justice

Published October 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Urban ecologist Chris Schell discusses the threads that connect biodiversity, ecology, climate change and environmental justice. Schell will give the 58th annual Paul L. Errington Memorial Lecture October 13 at Iowa State University.

Cities are unique ecosystems designed and built by and for humans, but they are also home to many other species of plant and animal life.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with urban ecologist Chris Schell about the threads that connect biodiversity, ecology, climate change and environmental justice. Schell will give the 2022 Paul L. Errington Memorial Lecture — entitled "Exploring the Impacts of Social-Ecological Heterogeneity on Urban Coyote Movement and Behavior" — Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall at Iowa State University.

Guest:
Christopher Schell | assistant professor at the University of California-Berkeley

Tags
Talk of Iowa Animal Scienceanimalsclimate changeIowa State University
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content