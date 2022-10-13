Exploring the connection between coyote behavior and social justice

Cities are unique ecosystems designed and built by and for humans, but they are also home to many other species of plant and animal life.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with urban ecologist Chris Schell about the threads that connect biodiversity, ecology, climate change and environmental justice. Schell will give the 2022 Paul L. Errington Memorial Lecture — entitled "Exploring the Impacts of Social-Ecological Heterogeneity on Urban Coyote Movement and Behavior" — Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall at Iowa State University.

Guest:

Christopher Schell | assistant professor at the University of California-Berkeley