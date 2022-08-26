Puppy mills pose as nonprofits to bypass new restrictions to sellers

Recent laws aimed to curb puppy mill operations by placing restrictions on pet stores, but puppy mills discovered they could continue selling to these pet stores by registering as nonprofits. A Bailing Out Benji investigation, the subject of a Sony Production podcast, uncovered these "puppy laundering" operations.

Bailing Out Benji Executive Director Mindi Callison and Puppy Kingpin host Alex Schuman joined Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about how one of the largest puppy mill operations in Iowa finally faced consequences and the rampant fraud and abuse at puppy mills in the U.S.

Later in the episode, Cedar Rapids artist Akwi Nji will host an art gallery in her home, "Living Color," in an attempt to blur the lines of private and public and showcase Black Iowa artists. She is joined by Chicago-based art collector Patric McCoy, who will speak at the event, to explain how to dispel myths of art world exclusivity.

Guests:

