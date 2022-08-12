First timers experience the Iowa State Fair

This program originally aired on 8-15-18.

The Iowa State Fair is a time-honored tradition for many Iowans, and has gained a reputation for being one of the largest fairs in the nation.

Do you remember your first fair?

Charity Nebbe and the Talk of Iowa team wanted to relive that first-fair feeling, so they paired three new Iowa Public Radio employees up with longtime fair “super fans” and sent them out, recorder in hand, to experience the fair for the very first time.

On this special Iowa State Fair episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe brings a report straight from the fair, including a look into the history of the Iowa State Fair campgrounds with 76-year fair veteran Marvin Morris and father-daughter seed art team Lee and Emily Rabe, who each entered their works into fair competitions this year.

Then, stay tuned for radio diaries from fair newbies Katarina Sostaric, Katelyn Harrop, and Kate Payne, paired with fair enthusiasts Ash Bruxvoort, Jess Rundlett, and Iowa Public Radio’s own John Pemble.